Golden Globes 2024 | Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy win Best Director and Actor for ‘Oppenheimer’

January 08, 2024 08:22 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

‘Oppenheimer’ has been one of the big winners at the ongoing Golden Globes awards ceremony

The Hindu Bureau

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has won Best Director at the Golden Globes 2024 forOppenheimer.

The director was up against other heavyweights in the category like Bradley Cooper, Greta Gerwig, Yorgos Lanthimos, Martin Scorsese and Celine Song.

Also read: Golden Globes 2024 | Full list of winners

Cillian Murphy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Ultimately, his sixth nomination and first win saw Nolan accepting the award from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. During his speech, Nolan recalled accepting Heath Ledger’s award after his death, and called it a “complicated and challenging” experience. He also thanked his cast and crew, especially Robert Downey Jr who has earlier won male supporting actor in a motion picture for Oppenheimer.

Lead actor Cillian Murphy also won best male actor in a motion picture drama, against the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper. “Do I have lipstick all over my nose?’” he began his speech, after going on to thank Nolan for all the many collaborations they have worked on together.

