Golden Globes 2024 | Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy win Best Director and Actor for ‘Oppenheimer’

January 08, 2024 08:22 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has won Best Director at the Golden Globes 2024 forOppenheimer.

The director was up against other heavyweights in the category like Bradley Cooper, Greta Gerwig, Yorgos Lanthimos, Martin Scorsese and Celine Song.

Ultimately, his sixth nomination and first win saw Nolan accepting the award from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. During his speech, Nolan recalled accepting Heath Ledger’s award after his death, and called it a “complicated and challenging” experience. He also thanked his cast and crew, especially Robert Downey Jr who has earlier won male supporting actor in a motion picture for Oppenheimer.

Lead actor Cillian Murphy also won best male actor in a motion picture drama, against the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper. “Do I have lipstick all over my nose?’” he began his speech, after going on to thank Nolan for all the many collaborations they have worked on together.