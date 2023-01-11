ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Globes 2023: ‘RRR’ wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’

January 11, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

The film is directed by SS Rajamouli, and stars the likes of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others

The Hindu Bureau

A still from  ‘Naatu Naatu’

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has created history becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe.

RRR won for Best Original song at the ongoing ceremony for “Naatu Naatu,” with music by M.M. Keeravani.

ALSO READ
‘RRR’ movie review: Beyond the spectacular showmanship 

The original song nominees were “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” music by Taylor Swift; “Ciao Papa,” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” music by Alexandre Desplat; “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice” and “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson.

Drawing inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju,   RRR narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

ALSO READ
SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ nominated for two Golden Globe awards

RRR is also nominated for Best Picture non-English language category.

