ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Globes 2023: ‘RRR’ loses out on best non-English feature

January 11, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

Historical drama ‘Argentina, 1985’ bagged the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

The Hindu Bureau

Posters of ‘RRR’ and ‘Argentina, 1985’

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was nominated under two categories at the ongoing Golden Globes Awards, lost the best non-English drama award to another historical drama, Argentina, 1985. Earlier today, RRR bagged the best original song award for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Director Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 stars Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner, and Norman Briski. The film is inspired by the real story of how prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo investigated and prosecuted the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentina’s history.

RRR, which draws inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

In the Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language category, RRR and Argentina, 1985 competed with the Korean romantic mystery film Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US