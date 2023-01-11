Golden Globes 2023: ‘RRR’ loses out on best non-English feature

January 11, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was nominated under two categories at the ongoing Golden Globes Awards, lost the best non-English drama award to another historical drama, Argentina, 1985. Earlier today, RRR bagged the best original song award for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Director Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 stars Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner, and Norman Briski. The film is inspired by the real story of how prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo investigated and prosecuted the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentina’s history.

RRR, which draws inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s. The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

In the Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language category, RRR and Argentina, 1985 competed with the Korean romantic mystery film Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.