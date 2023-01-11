ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Globes 2023: Here’s an early list of key winners from the ceremony

January 11, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 08:25 am IST

S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR’ has created history becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe

AP

M.M. Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards | Photo Credit: AP

Here is an early list of winners in key categories at the 2023 Golden Globes Award ceremony:

FILM

Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Original song:“Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani

TV

Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US