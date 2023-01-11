Golden Globes 2023: Here’s an early list of key winners from the ceremony

Here is an early list of winners in key categories at the 2023 Golden Globes Award ceremony:
FILM
Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
Original song:“Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani
TV
Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
