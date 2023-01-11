HamberMenu
Golden Globes 2023: Here’s an early list of key winners from the ceremony

S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR’ has created history becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe

January 11, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 08:25 am IST

AP
M.M. Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards

M.M. Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards | Photo Credit: AP

Here is an early list of winners in key categories at the 2023 Golden Globes Award ceremony:

FILM

Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Original song:“Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani

TV

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

