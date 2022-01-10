Movies

Golden Globes 2022: The full list of winners

This handout image released by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shows Golden Globes during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 9, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. | Photo Credit: AFP
The Hindu Bureau 10 January 2022 10:57 IST
Updated: 10 January 2022 10:57 IST

Here is the full list of winners of the Golden Globes 2022:

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The Power of the Dog — Winner

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

Best Television Series (Drama)

Succession — Winner

Squid Game

Pose

The Morning Show

Lupin

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog — Winner

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve — Dune

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos — Winner

Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman —The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga — House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart — Spencer

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

West Side Story

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Zegler — West Side Story — Winner

Marion Cotillard — Annette

Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence — Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone — Cruella

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — Pose — Winner

Uzo Aduba — In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Christine Baranski — The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Will Smith — King Richard — Winner

Mahershala Ali — Swan Song

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Dune — Hans Zimmer — Winner

The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat

Encanto — Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell — Winner

“Be Alive” from King Richard — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick … Boom! — Winner

Leonardo DiCaprio — Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage — Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman — Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos — In the Heights

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad — Winner

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Hacks — Winner

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Jean Smart — Hacks — Winner

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Elle Fanning — The Great

Issa Rae — Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown — Winner

Jessica Chastain —Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo — Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision

Margaret Qualley — Maid

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Michael Keaton — Dopesick — Winner

Paul Bettany — WandaVision

Oscar Isaac — Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor — Halston

Tahar Rahim — The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Sarah Snook — Succession — Winner

Jennifer Coolidge — White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever — Dopesick

Andie MacDowell — Maid

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos

Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy Series)

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso — Winner

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

Drive My Car — Winner

Compartment No. 6

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Jeremy Strong — Succession — Winner

Brian Cox — Succession

Lee Jung-jae — Squid Game

Billy Porter — Pose

Omar Sy — Lupin

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Encanto — Winner

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

O Yeong-su — Squid Game — Winner

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Mark Duplass — The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose — West Side Story — Winner

Caitríona Balfe — Belfast

Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Ruth Negga — Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog — Winner

Ben Affleck — The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan — Belfast

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

Troy Kotsur — CODA

