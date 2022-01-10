Golden Globes 2022: The full list of winners

Here is the full list of winners of the Golden Globes 2022:

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The Power of the Dog — Winner

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

Best Television Series (Drama)

Succession — Winner

Squid Game

Pose

The Morning Show

Lupin

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog — Winner

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve — Dune

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos — Winner

Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman —The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga — House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart — Spencer

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

West Side Story

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Zegler — West Side Story — Winner

Marion Cotillard — Annette

Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence — Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone — Cruella

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — Pose — Winner

Uzo Aduba — In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Christine Baranski — The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Will Smith — King Richard — Winner

Mahershala Ali — Swan Song

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Dune — Hans Zimmer — Winner

The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat

Encanto — Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell — Winner

“Be Alive” from King Richard — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick … Boom! — Winner

Leonardo DiCaprio — Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage — Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman — Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos — In the Heights

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad — Winner

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Hacks — Winner

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Jean Smart — Hacks — Winner

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Elle Fanning — The Great

Issa Rae — Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown — Winner

Jessica Chastain —Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo — Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision

Margaret Qualley — Maid

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Michael Keaton — Dopesick — Winner

Paul Bettany — WandaVision

Oscar Isaac — Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor — Halston

Tahar Rahim — The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Sarah Snook — Succession — Winner

Jennifer Coolidge — White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever — Dopesick

Andie MacDowell — Maid

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos

Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy Series)

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso — Winner

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

Drive My Car — Winner

Compartment No. 6

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Jeremy Strong — Succession — Winner

Brian Cox — Succession

Lee Jung-jae — Squid Game

Billy Porter — Pose

Omar Sy — Lupin

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Encanto — Winner

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

O Yeong-su — Squid Game — Winner

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Mark Duplass — The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose — West Side Story — Winner

Caitríona Balfe — Belfast

Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Ruth Negga — Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog — Winner

Ben Affleck — The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan — Belfast

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

Troy Kotsur — CODA