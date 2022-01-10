Golden Globes 2022: The full list of winners

Here is the full list of winners of the Golden Globes 2022:
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
The Power of the Dog — Winner
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
Best Television Series (Drama)
Succession — Winner
Squid Game
Pose
The Morning Show
Lupin
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog — Winner
Kenneth Branagh — Belfast
Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg — West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve — Dune
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos — Winner
Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman —The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga — House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart — Spencer
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)
West Side Story
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Rachel Zegler — West Side Story — Winner
Marion Cotillard — Annette
Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence — Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone — Cruella
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — Pose — Winner
Uzo Aduba — In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show
Christine Baranski — The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Will Smith — King Richard — Winner
Mahershala Ali — Swan Song
Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
Dune — Hans Zimmer — Winner
The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat
Encanto — Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell — Winner
“Be Alive” from King Richard — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto — Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from Belfast — Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick … Boom! — Winner
Leonardo DiCaprio — Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage — Cyrano
Cooper Hoffman — Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos — In the Heights
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
The Underground Railroad — Winner
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Hacks — Winner
The Great
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)
Jean Smart — Hacks — Winner
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Elle Fanning — The Great
Issa Rae — Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown — Winner
Jessica Chastain —Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo — Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision
Margaret Qualley — Maid
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Michael Keaton — Dopesick — Winner
Paul Bettany — WandaVision
Oscar Isaac — Scenes From a Marriage
Ewan McGregor — Halston
Tahar Rahim — The Serpent
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Sarah Snook — Succession — Winner
Jennifer Coolidge — White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever — Dopesick
Andie MacDowell — Maid
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
Kenneth Branagh — Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos
Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy Series)
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso — Winner
Anthony Anderson — Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Best Picture (Non-English Language)
Drive My Car — Winner
Compartment No. 6
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)
Jeremy Strong — Succession — Winner
Brian Cox — Succession
Lee Jung-jae — Squid Game
Billy Porter — Pose
Omar Sy — Lupin
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
Encanto — Winner
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
O Yeong-su — Squid Game — Winner
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Mark Duplass — The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose — West Side Story — Winner
Caitríona Balfe — Belfast
Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard
Ruth Negga — Passing
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog — Winner
Ben Affleck — The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan — Belfast
Ciarán Hinds — Belfast
Troy Kotsur — CODA