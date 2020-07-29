Movies

Golden Globes 2021: HFPA unveils new date

This Jan. 13, 2013 file photo shows singer Taylor Swift at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California   | Photo Credit: John Shearer

The 78th edition of Golden Globes will be now held on February 28 next year

The 78th edition of Golden Globes will be now held on February 28, 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced.

The ceremony, to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, has been delayed by almost two months from its annual early January date due to uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic.

The nominations will be revealed on February 3.

The HFPA has also announced a temporary change as the release calendar for films in contention for the awards will be over a span of 14 months, from January 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021.

The Golden Globes follows the Academy Awards and the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) in delaying its ceremony in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In June, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) shifted Oscars 2021 date from February 28 to April 25.

The British Academy followed by announcing April 11 as the new date for BAFTAs.

