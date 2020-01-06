Golden Globes 2020: The full list of winners

Here is the full list of winners from the star-studded ceremony on Sunday:

Best film – drama:

1917 – WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best actress in a film – drama:

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best actor in a film – drama:

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best film – musical or comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Best actress in a film – musical or comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell – WINNER

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best actor in a film – musical or comedy

Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Best supporting actor in a film

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best score – film

Joker – WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Motherless Brooklyn

Best limited series or TV film

Chernobyl – WINNER

Catch-22

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best actress in a limited series or TV film

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Best director – film

Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film

Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best song – film

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Spirit, The Lion King

Stand Up, Harriet

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Fleabag – WINNER

Barry

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

Best supporting actress in a film

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best film – animated

Missing Link – WINNER

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Toy Story 4

Best screenplay – film

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

The Irishman

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Brian Cox, Succession – WINNER

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best film – foreign language

Parasite – WINNER

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Best TV series – drama

Succession – WINNER

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV film

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – WINNER

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Best actor in a limited series or TV film

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – WINNER

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon