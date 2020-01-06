Movies

Golden Globes 2020: The full list of winners

This image released by NBC shows filmmaker Sam Mendes accepting the award for best motion picture drama for ‘1917’ at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

This image released by NBC shows filmmaker Sam Mendes accepting the award for best motion picture drama for ‘1917’ at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020   | Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater

The 77th Golden Globe Awards, that honoured the best in television and film, were presented today, with Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’ the big winner

Here is the full list of winners from the star-studded ceremony on Sunday:

 

Best film – drama:

1917 – WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

 

Best actress in a film – drama:

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

 

Best actor in a film – drama:

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

 

Best film – musical or comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

 

Best actress in a film – musical or comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell – WINNER

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

 

Best actor in a film – musical or comedy

Taron Egerton, Rocketman – WINNER

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

 

Best supporting actor in a film

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

 

Best score – film

Joker – WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Motherless Brooklyn

 

Best limited series or TV film

Chernobyl – WINNER

Catch-22

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

 

Best actress in a limited series or TV film

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – WINNER

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

 

Best director – film

Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown – WINNER

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

 

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film

Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

 

Best song – film

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Spirit, The Lion King

Stand Up, Harriet

 

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Fleabag – WINNER

Barry

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

 

Best supporting actress in a film

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

 

Best film – animated

Missing Link – WINNER

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Toy Story 4

 

Best screenplay – film

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

The Irishman

 

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Brian Cox, Succession – WINNER

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

 

Best film – foreign language

Parasite – WINNER

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

 

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

 

Best TV series – drama

Succession – WINNER

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

 

Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV film

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – WINNER

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Henry Winkler, Barry

 

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – WINNER

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

 

Best actor in a limited series or TV film

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – WINNER

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

