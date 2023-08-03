ADVERTISEMENT

‘Golda’ trailer: Helen Mirren calls the shot as Israel’s first female prime minister

August 03, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The film, directed by Guy Nattiv, also stars Camille Cottin, Ellie Piercy, and Liev Schreiber

The Hindu Bureau

Helen Mirren in a still from ‘Golda’ | Photo Credit: @lionsgateplay/YouTube

We had previously reported that Helen Mirren is starring in a film titled Golda which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The film’s trailer has been released by the makers now. 

The film will follow the story of the first and only female leader of Israel, Golda Meir, during the Israeli War of 1973 and her personal and professional struggles during that time. This biopic sees the dramatic events, high-stake responsibilities, and controversial decisions that Meir faced during the Yom Kippur War, cementing her as one of the most talked-about leaders in history. 

The film, directed by Guy Nattiv, also stars Camille Cottin, Ellie Piercy, and Liev Schreiber. Written by Nicholas Martin, Golda will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Picture in India on September 1.

