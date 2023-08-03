HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Golda’ trailer: Helen Mirren calls the shot as Israel’s first female prime minister

The film, directed by Guy Nattiv, also stars Camille Cottin, Ellie Piercy, and Liev Schreiber

August 03, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Helen Mirren in a still from ‘Golda’

Helen Mirren in a still from ‘Golda’ | Photo Credit: @lionsgateplay/YouTube

We had previously reported that Helen Mirren is starring in a film titled Golda which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The film’s trailer has been released by the makers now. 

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2023 | Helen Mirren: Starring in 'Golda' like playing British monarch

The film will follow the story of the first and only female leader of Israel, Golda Meir, during the Israeli War of 1973 and her personal and professional struggles during that time. This biopic sees the dramatic events, high-stake responsibilities, and controversial decisions that Meir faced during the Yom Kippur War, cementing her as one of the most talked-about leaders in history. 

The film, directed by Guy Nattiv, also stars Camille Cottin, Ellie Piercy, and Liev Schreiber. Written by Nicholas Martin, Golda will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Picture in India on September 1.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.