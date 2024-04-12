GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ crosses the 100 crore mark in India

Directed by Adam Wingard, ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ opened to mixed reviews 

April 12, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

A still from ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

The monsters are ruling the box office! Within two weeks of its release, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has raked in 100 crore at the Indian box office.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ review: The Titans deliver, the film... not so much

The Warner Bros. Indian X profile confirmed the collection via a post.

Godzilla, cinema’s beloved nuclear-age monster, is struggling to fit into Hollywood re-imaginings

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opened to mixed reviews and yet, managed to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2024.

The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. The makers are expected to come up with another sequel announcement soon.

