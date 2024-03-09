ADVERTISEMENT

‘Godzilla Minus One’ roars to victory at Japanese Academy Awards, wins Best Picture

March 09, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Takashi Yamazaki’s Oscar-nominated epic swept the Japanese award show, winning eight top prizes including Best Picture

The Hindu Bureau

A still from Godzilla Minus One

In a kaiju-sized triumph, Godzilla Minus One has swept the Japanese Academy Awards, known as the Japan Academy Film Prize, clinching eight prestigious honors, including the coveted Best Picture.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film also won awards for its screenplay, awarded to Yamazaki, as well as for Best Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Lighting, Art Direction, Sound, and Editing.

With a global box office haul of nearly $107 million, including a whopping 6.01 billion yen in Japan alone, Godzilla Minus One continues to reign supreme since its November 2023 release. The monochrome version, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, continues to draw audiences, extending its successful theatrical run.

The late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and the film’s late producer Shuji Abe were posthumously honored with the Chairman’s Special Award, acknowledging their significant contributions to cinema.

In other categories, Hayao Miyazaki’s latest animated feature, The Boy and the Heron, received the Animation of the Year award, while Blue Giant clinched the prize for Best Music.

Just days away from the upcoming Academy Awards in the United States, where Godzilla Minus One’s visual effects team has secured a nomination, Japan celebrates its cinematic prowess and the timeless legacy of the kaiju’s indomitable spirit.

