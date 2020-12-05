‘Godmothered’ movie review: Fairy tale comforts

Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher in ‘Godmothered’

05 December 2020 16:24 IST

The Christmas comedy on Disney+ Hotstar is formulaic, but provides the right amount of laughs and positivity to kick off the holiday season.

Sharon Maguire, who directed Bridget Jones Diary (Shazzer, Bridget’s friend is apparently based on Maguire) turns her eye on fairy godmothers for gentle laughs. In the magic world of The Motherland, Eleanor is the youngest student at Fairy Godmother University. Moira has been teaching the same old formula of sparkly gown, Prince Charming and happily ever after forever. Obviously, the fairy godmother from Shrek went to a different school. Eleanor sincerely believes in the formula and it is left to the others to tell her that no one believes in fairy godmothers anymore and the university is going to be shutdown.

Horrified, Eleanor feels she needs to do something to stop this. When she chances upon a letter from 10-year-old Mackenzie Walsh asking for help with her crush, Eleanor decides to go to Massachusetts to help Mackenzie and save the school.

Godmothered Director: Sharon Maguire

Cast: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb

Storyline: A trainee fairy godmother tries to stop the shutting down of Fairy Godmother University

Run time: 113 minutes

While nothing turns out as Eleanor expected—Mackenzie is a 40-year-old widow struggling to bring up her daughters, everything turns out right in the end with millennial-modified happily ever afters. Jillian Bell is lovable as Eleanor with her pretty, pink gown and her unstoppable optimism. Isla Fisher is competent as Mackenzie, the harried TV producer, who finds the courage to look for happiness once more. Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Mackenzie’s sister Paula, Jane Curtin as Moira and June Squibb as Agnes, a fairy godmother, are a comfort fit for their roles.

The laughs are chuckle-inducing from the raccoon, Gary, who Eleanor conjures up to help around the house and the little pink pig scampering around to Agnes ‘FaceTiming’ Eleanor by appearing on a clock-face. Even though set around Christmas, the tinsel and holly are at manageable levels in Godmothered, providing the right amount of laughs and positivity to kick off the holiday season.

Godmothered is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar