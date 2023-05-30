ADVERTISEMENT

‘Godhra’: Teaser of film based on the 2002 Gujarat riots out

May 30, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Directed by M K Shivaaksh, ‘Godhra’ is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots, which was spurred by the Sabarmati Express fire

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the trailer of ‘Godhra’ | Photo Credit: Artverse Studios/YouTube

The teaser of ‘Godhra’, based on the 2022 Gujarat riots, is out. The makers claim that the film, directed by M K Shivaaksh, will unveil the truth behind the cause of the riots.

The film is inspired from the Nanavati Commission report, which is seen in the teaser. The 82-second teaser begins with the a message that the film is ‘based on true events’, and ends with this question: accident or conspiracy?

The teaser calls the burning of the Sabarmati Express as ‘ghastly’, and the makers say “the movie was made after a lot of hard work and five years of research. Many shocking facts were discovered during the research, which are presented in the movie with proof.”

Over 1000 were dead and over 2000 were injured during the riots that took place in Godhra and other parts of Gujarat. The film is produced by BJ Purohit and Ramkumar Pal. The release date of ‘Godhra’ hasn’t been announced yet.

