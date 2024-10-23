‘God of War’ live-action series recruits Ronald D. Moore as new showrunner

Ronald D. Moore, known for his work on Outlander and Battlestar Galactica, has taken the helm of Amazon’s highly anticipated God of War series. Moore will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the adaptation, which is being developed by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video.

Moore’s appointment follows the departure of the show’s original creative team, including former showrunner Rafe Judkins and executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus. The initial team had developed multiple scripts over the past two and a half years, but Moore’s arrival signals a shift in the creative direction of the project.

This is Moore’s first major new project since re-signing a multi-year overall deal with Sony TV earlier this year, marking his return to the studio after a successful decade that included hit shows like Outlander and For All Mankind. Both series have become franchises with upcoming spinoffs.

The God of War series is based on the hit PlayStation video game franchise from Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, which debuted in 2005. The story follows Kratos, a former Spartan warrior on a quest for vengeance against the Greek god Ares, whom he later replaces as the new God of War. The games’ epic narrative explores themes of fate, redemption, and fatherhood.

Cory Barlog, the creative director behind the games, remains involved as an executive producer, alongside PlayStation Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment.