‘Gochara’ will be produced by Roopa Rao and Sahadev Kelvadi under the banner Ameyukti Studios

Kannada filmmaker Roopa Rao has announced her next. The director had made her feature film debut with Gantumoote, the acclaimed coming-of-age drama that released in 2019. The new film has been titled Gochara.

The film will bankrolled by Roopa and Sahadev Kelvadi under the banner Ameyukti Studios. The duo had also produced Gantumoote, which starred Teju Belawadi and Nischith Korodi in lead roles. Kelvadi had directed Kenda, which hit the screens on July 26, 2024. The film spoke about the nexus between crime and politics.

The poster of Gochara indicates that it’s not a sequel to Gantumoote. “This is one of the most challenging stories that has occurred to me so far,” Roopa wrote on Instagram. The film’s tagline is ‘You can find only when you move.’

After Gantumoote, Roopa had made a 40-minute film titled Asmin. Starring Teju Belawadi and Shweta Gupta, Asmin explores complex human emotions. The film was about an astute girl Manu (Teju) and her connection with her therapist Neelima (Shweta).

