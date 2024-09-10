ADVERTISEMENT

‘GOAT’: Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film crosses ₹300-crore mark at the box office

Updated - September 10, 2024 12:26 pm IST

Produced by AGS Entertainment, ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time), starring Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, hit the screens on September 5

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhu Deva, Vijay and Prashanth in ‘GOAT’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GOAT (Greatest of All Time),starring Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, has crossed the ₹300-crore mark at the box office. The film, released on September 05, was produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, under the banner AGS Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Greatest of All Time’ movie review: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ chooses theatrical fan service over a compelling story

The makers took to social media to announce that the film has crossed ₹288 crore in four days. At the domestic box office, the action thriller added ₹14 crore (nett) on September 9 to take its overall tally past the ₹300-crore mark, including overseas collections. In India, the film is reported to have crossed the ₹150-crore (nett) mark.

The film, also starring Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram and Mohan, is an action thriller mixed with sci-fi elements. GOAT is touted to be Vijay’s penultimate movie before his big shift to politics. The actor, who has opened his political party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, will be collaborating with H Vinoth of Valimai fame for his 69th movie.

ALSO READ:Venkat Prabhu interview on ‘GOAT’: Vijay, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share a brilliant sense of humour

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In GOAT, the actor plays Gandhi, a member of the special anti-terrorism squad. Vijay features in a double role in the movie while the other members of the cast are Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Laila and Yugendran. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the movie.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US