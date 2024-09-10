GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘GOAT’: Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film crosses ₹300-crore mark at the box office

Produced by AGS Entertainment, ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time), starring Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, hit the screens on September 5

Updated - September 10, 2024 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhu Deva, Vijay and Prashanth in ‘GOAT’.

Prabhu Deva, Vijay and Prashanth in ‘GOAT’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GOAT (Greatest of All Time),starring Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, has crossed the ₹300-crore mark at the box office. The film, released on September 05, was produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, under the banner AGS Entertainment.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ movie review: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ chooses theatrical fan service over a compelling story

The makers took to social media to announce that the film has crossed ₹288 crore in four days. At the domestic box office, the action thriller added ₹14 crore (nett) on September 9 to take its overall tally past the ₹300-crore mark, including overseas collections. In India, the film is reported to have crossed the ₹150-crore (nett) mark.

The film, also starring Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram and Mohan, is an action thriller mixed with sci-fi elements. GOAT is touted to be Vijay’s penultimate movie before his big shift to politics. The actor, who has opened his political party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, will be collaborating with H Vinoth of Valimai fame for his 69th movie.

ALSO READ:Venkat Prabhu interview on ‘GOAT’: Vijay, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share a brilliant sense of humour

In GOAT, the actor plays Gandhi, a member of the special anti-terrorism squad. Vijay features in a double role in the movie while the other members of the cast are Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Laila and Yugendran. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the movie.

Published - September 10, 2024 12:01 pm IST

