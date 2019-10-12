Goal! Vijay shines in dual roles as Michael and Rayappan in ‘Bigil’ trailer

The trailer of Bigil, actor Vijay and director Atlee’s third collaboration after Theri and Mersal, has been released. The first look posters and songs released earlier were an indication that the film is a sports drama, revolving around a women’s football team coached by Vijay’s character, but raised speculation on the actor playing dual roles.

However, the trailer that released on Saturday seems to confirm this. A younger Vijay named Michael (but with a nickname ‘Bigil’ that he also sports on his jersey) is a football player and later takes to coaching a girls’ team. The older Vijay, Rayappan, comes off as a local don, with the proverbial heart of gold.

Creative producer Archana Kalpathi shared the link on social media, posting, “Engalukku football ellam theriyadhu aana enga aattam Verithanama irukum!Kalpathi S Aghoram presents the trailer of our #Thalapathy’s #Bigil.”

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was one among the first to praise Atlee for the trailer, terming it a 'blockbuster' on Twitter and congratulating 'Thalapathy Vijay' in his tweet.

Interspersed with several shots of the girls training on and off the pitch, the trailer, whuch states it is ‘dedicated to all women’ takes viewers through coach Vijay winning his players’ acceptance, taking to the pitch himself to score some acrobatic goals, while the older avatar takes on local goons and gets to deliver some one-liner punches to boot.

A screenshot from the ‘Bigil’ trailer

As stated earlier by Atlee, the makers do seem to have taken immense efforts to build a stadium set from scratch to shoot the various matches playing out in the film, as the football action looks impressive, with A.R.Rahman’s thundering score adding to the fast tempo.

While Nayanthara, Kathir and the other supporting characters make token appearances in the clip, it is a Vijay show through and throughout, and the role(s) seem to be right up the star’s alley.

The film, that has been revealed to be made on a budget of ₹180 crores will also be released in China in a few months, stated Archana Kalpathi in an earlier interview with The Hindu.

Bigil also has a supporting cast of Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir of Pariyerum Perumal fame, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, Reba Monica John, Indhuja, Varsha Bollamma, Gayathri Reddy, and so on. AR Rahman has already delivered a hit soundtrack with songs like Singappenney and Verithanam, while the cinematographer is KG Vishnu. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment, and is set for a Deepavali release.