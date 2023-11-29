ADVERTISEMENT

Gnanavel Raja on ‘Paruthiveeran’ issue: I regret if my statements have hurt Ameer

November 29, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

Many film personalities condemned Gnanavel’s comments on Ameer and the producer’s recent clarification is expected to end the issue

The Hindu Bureau

We had recently reported on the statements from filmmaker Ameer and producer Gnanavel Raja about what really transpired during the production of their 2007 film Paruthiveeran which turned into a controversy with many prominent members of the film industry voicing their support for Ameer.

After almost a week since Gnanavel opened up on the dispute an interview, the producer has now offered a clarification statement via X.

ALSO READ
“Ameer is irreplaceable in ‘Vaadivaasal’,” says Vetri Maaran’s production banner amid ‘Paruthiveeran’ controversy
ALSO READ
‘Paruthiveeran’ issue: Samuthirakani stands with Ameer, lashes out at Gnanavel Raja

In the statement, Gnanavel said, “The Paruthiveeran issue has been ongoing for 17 years and I never opened up about it until recently. I’ve always addressed him as ‘Ameer anna’ and I have always been close to his family. The false allegations levelled against me by him in his recent interviews have hurt me. If my responses to the same have caused pain to him, I wholeheartedly express my regret. I highly respect the film industry and those who are a part of it.”

The dispute regarding the finance of the film became a controversy ever since actor Karthi, in the audio release function of his film Japan, thanked Gnanavel and his actor-brother Suriya for the release of Paruthiveeran. Further, in an event that was attended by prominent directors who shaped Karthi’s career, the absence of Ameer, who introduced Karthi in the 2007 film, became a topic of discussion, eventually leading to both Ameer and Gnanavel opening up on the dispute.

Following that, many personalities such as Samuthirakani, Sasikumar, Ponvanan, Karu Palaniappan and Bharathiraja condemned Gnanavel’s comments on Ameer and the producer’s recent clarification is expected to end the issue.

