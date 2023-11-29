Gnanavel Raja on ‘Paruthiveeran’ issue: I regret if my statements have hurt Ameer

November 29, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

We had recently reported on the statements from filmmaker Ameer and producer Gnanavel Raja about what really transpired during the production of their 2007 film Paruthiveeran which turned into a controversy with many prominent members of the film industry voicing their support for Ameer.

After almost a week since Gnanavel opened up on the dispute an interview, the producer has now offered a clarification statement via X.

In the statement, Gnanavel said, “The Paruthiveeran issue has been ongoing for 17 years and I never opened up about it until recently. I’ve always addressed him as ‘Ameer anna’ and I have always been close to his family. The false allegations levelled against me by him in his recent interviews have hurt me. If my responses to the same have caused pain to him, I wholeheartedly express my regret. I highly respect the film industry and those who are a part of it.”

The dispute regarding the finance of the film became a controversy ever since actor Karthi, in the audio release function of his film Japan, thanked Gnanavel and his actor-brother Suriya for the release of Paruthiveeran. Further, in an event that was attended by prominent directors who shaped Karthi’s career, the absence of Ameer, who introduced Karthi in the 2007 film, became a topic of discussion, eventually leading to both Ameer and Gnanavel opening up on the dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following that, many personalities such as Samuthirakani, Sasikumar, Ponvanan, Karu Palaniappan and Bharathiraja condemned Gnanavel’s comments on Ameer and the producer’s recent clarification is expected to end the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.