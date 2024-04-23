ADVERTISEMENT

Glimpse of ‘Niram Maarum Ulagil’, starring Bharathiraja, Rio Raj, Natty and Sandy, out

April 23, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The upcoming Tamil film is directed by debutant Britto JB and produced by Signature Productionz and GS Cinema International

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathiraja in ‘Niram Maarum Ulagil’. | Photo Credit: GS Cinema/YouTube

The glimpse of Niram Maarum Ulagil is out. The upcoming Tamil film is directed by debutant Britto JB. The film stars veteran Bharathiraja, Natty, Sandy and Rio Raj.

The video shows the journey of four characters, and the struggles they face to realise their respective dreams. The film is split into four stories. While one story is set in Mumbai, the other one takes place in Velankanni, Nagapattinam. Third chapter happens in Chennai and the fourth story, featuring Bharathiraja, takes place in a village near Thiruttani.

Vadivukkarasi, Suresh Menon, Aadukalam Naren, Mime Gopi, Vigneshkanth, Kaniha, Risikanth, Namo Narayana, and Kaavya Arivumani are the other actors in the movie. Niram Maarum Ulagil is jointly produced by Signature Productionz and GS Cinema International. Dev Prakash is the music composer while Mallika Arjun and Manikanda Raja are the cinematographers. Tamil Arasan is the film’s editor.

