GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Glimpse of ‘Niram Maarum Ulagil’, starring Bharathiraja, Rio Raj, Natty and Sandy, out

The upcoming Tamil film is directed by debutant Britto JB and produced by Signature Productionz and GS Cinema International

April 23, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bharathiraja in ‘Niram Maarum Ulagil’.

Bharathiraja in ‘Niram Maarum Ulagil’. | Photo Credit: GS Cinema/YouTube

The glimpse of Niram Maarum Ulagil is out. The upcoming Tamil film is directed by debutant Britto JB. The film stars veteran Bharathiraja, Natty, Sandy and Rio Raj.

The multiple shades of ‘actor’ Bharathiraja: ‘Mani Ratnam asked me if I was interested in politics’

The video shows the journey of four characters, and the struggles they face to realise their respective dreams. The film is split into four stories. While one story is set in Mumbai, the other one takes place in Velankanni, Nagapattinam. Third chapter happens in Chennai and the fourth story, featuring Bharathiraja, takes place in a village near Thiruttani.

ALSO READ:‘Kalvan’ movie review: A brilliant Bharathiraja cannot save this lacklustre drama that only wastes your time

Vadivukkarasi, Suresh Menon, Aadukalam Naren, Mime Gopi, Vigneshkanth, Kaniha, Risikanth, Namo Narayana, and Kaavya Arivumani are the other actors in the movie. Niram Maarum Ulagil is jointly produced by Signature Productionz and GS Cinema International. Dev Prakash is the music composer while Mallika Arjun and Manikanda Raja are the cinematographers. Tamil Arasan is the film’s editor.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.