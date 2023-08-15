ADVERTISEMENT

‘Glimpse of Harold Das’: Arjun’s look from Vijay’s ‘Leo’ out

August 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ is set for a release on October 19

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun in a still from ‘Leo’ | Photo Credit: @SonyMusicSouth/YouTube

The makers of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo unveiled a first-look glimpse video of Arjun’s character from the film on the actor’s 61st birthday on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Glimpse of Harold Das’, the video shows Arjun playing a violent gangster. Earlier, a glimpse video for actor Sanjay Dutt, titled ‘Glimpse of Antony Das’, was released by the makers on the actor’s birthday on July 29.

Leo also stars Trisha, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin. The film’s shooting was wrapped up last month.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo is set for a release on October 19 this year.

Watch Arjun’s glimpse from Leo here...

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US