‘Glimpse of Harold Das’: Arjun’s look from Vijay’s ‘Leo’ out

August 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The makers of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo unveiled a first-look glimpse video of Arjun’s character from the film on the actor’s 61st birthday on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Glimpse of Harold Das’, the video shows Arjun playing a violent gangster. Earlier, a glimpse video for actor Sanjay Dutt, titled ‘Glimpse of Antony Das’, was released by the makers on the actor’s birthday on July 29.

Leo also stars Trisha, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin. The film’s shooting was wrapped up last month.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo is set for a release on October 19 this year.

Watch Arjun’s glimpse from Leo here...

