ADVERTISEMENT

Glimpse of ‘Devil’ out; Nandamuri Kalyan Ram plays a suave secret agent

July 06, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

Starring Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, the film is directed by Naveen Medaram

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Devil’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The glimpse of the Telugu film Devil, starring Kalyan Ram Nandamuri in the lead, was released by the makers on social media on Wednesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Starring Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, Kalyan Ram plays a secret agent in the period film. Directed by Naveen Medaram, Devil is produced by Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures. Srikanth Vissa of Pushpa, Radhe Shyamand Ravanasura fame is serving as the writer.

With music by Harshavardhan Rameshawar, Soundar Rajan S and Tammiraju are handling the film’s cinematography and editing respectively. Devil will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US