Glimpse of ‘Devil’ out; Nandamuri Kalyan Ram plays a suave secret agent

Starring Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, the film is directed by Naveen Medaram

July 06, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Devil’ 

Poster of ‘Devil’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The glimpse of the Telugu film Devil, starring Kalyan Ram Nandamuri in the lead, was released by the makers on social media on Wednesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Starring Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, Kalyan Ram plays a secret agent in the period film. Directed by Naveen Medaram, Devil is produced by Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures. Srikanth Vissa of Pushpa, Radhe Shyamand Ravanasura fame is serving as the writer.

With music by Harshavardhan Rameshawar, Soundar Rajan S and Tammiraju are handling the film’s cinematography and editing respectively. Devil will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. 

