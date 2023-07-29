ADVERTISEMENT

‘Glimpse of Antony Das’: Sanjay Dutt’s look from Vijay’s ‘Leo’ out

July 29, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Dutt, who previously made his Kannada debut with ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ is making his foray to Tamil cinema with ‘Leo’

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjay Dutt in a still from ‘Leo’ | Photo Credit: @SonyMusicSouth/YouTube

We had previously reported that Sanjay Dutt is a part of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo, On the occasion of the Bollywood actor’s birthday a video has been released by the makers of the film.

Sanjay Dutt boards Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’
‘Leo’: Vijay wraps shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film

Titled ‘Glimpse of Antony Das’, it introduces us to the character who is said to play a pivotal role in the action film. Dutt, who previously made his Kannada debut with K.G.F: Chapter 2 is making his foray to Tamil cinema with Leo.

Leo also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin. The film’s shooting was wrapped up earlier this month.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo is set for a release on October 19 this year.

Watch the glimpse here...

