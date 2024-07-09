Glenn Close, Halle Berry to be part of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama

Halle Berry and Glenn Close will star alongside Kim Kardashian in the upcoming Hulu legal drama, reported Variety. The film hails from Ryan Murphy.

ADVERTISEMENT

First announced in December, 2023, the series is currently titled All’s Fair. The series is set to focus on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Berry and Close will be the executive producers of the movie along with Kardashian. Details about the characters to be played by Berry and Close are under wraps.

Close’s Trillium Productions will bankroll the movie. With the series, Close, who famously starred in the FX series Damages as notorious lawyer Patty Hewes, returns to television legal dramas.

ALSO READ:‘The Union’ trailer: Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg team up for action-packed spy thriller

All’s Fair is the first series to be announced under Murphy’s new overall deal with Disney following the end of his Netflix deal. Murphy will be the writer, director and executive producer of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.