Glenn Close, Halle Berry to be part of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama

Published - July 09, 2024 04:07 pm IST

The legal drama on Hulu, starring Halle Berry, Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, is directed by Ryan Murphy

The Hindu Bureau

Glenn Close. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Halle Berry and Glenn Close will star alongside Kim Kardashian in the upcoming Hulu legal drama, reported Variety. The film hails from Ryan Murphy.

First announced in December, 2023, the series is currently titled All’s Fair. The series is set to focus on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Berry and Close will be the executive producers of the movie along with Kardashian. Details about the characters to be played by Berry and Close are under wraps.

Close’s Trillium Productions will bankroll the movie. With the series, Close, who famously starred in the FX series Damages as notorious lawyer Patty Hewes, returns to television legal dramas.

All’s Fair is the first series to be announced under Murphy’s new overall deal with Disney following the end of his Netflix deal. Murphy will be the writer, director and executive producer of the project.

