ADVERTISEMENT

Glen Powell to headline Hulu comedy series ‘Chad Powers’

February 23, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

The series is about a disgraced quarterback who sneaks onto another school’s football team under the alias of Chad Powers

The Hindu Bureau

Glen Powell attends the premiere of Hit Man’ at the Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Park City, Utah. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2024_000016B) | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone but You) will star in a college football comedy series that he has co-created with Michael Waldron.

ALSO READ
‘Hit Man’ teaser trailer: Glen Powell, Richard Linklater put a quirky, sunny spin on assassin movies

The series, about a disgraced quarterback who sneaks onto another school’s football team, will stream on Hulu. It is titled Chad Powers, based on a character donned by football player Eli Manning on an episode of ESPN+’s Eli’s Places.

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers,” the show’s official description reads, as reported by Variety.

In addition to co-creating the show and co-writing the pilot, Powell will also executive produce under his banner Barnstorm Productions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Twisters’ trailer: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones attempt to tame twin tornadoes

Michael Waldron created the hit superhero series Loki and the wrestling drama Heels. He is also known for his writing work on Rick and Morty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US