GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Glen Powell to headline Hulu comedy series ‘Chad Powers’

The series is about a disgraced quarterback who sneaks onto another school’s football team under the alias of Chad Powers

February 23, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Glen Powell attends the premiere of Hit Man’ at the Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Park City, Utah. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2024_000016B)

Glen Powell attends the premiere of Hit Man’ at the Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Park City, Utah. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2024_000016B) | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone but You) will star in a college football comedy series that he has co-created with Michael Waldron.

ALSO READ
‘Hit Man’ teaser trailer: Glen Powell, Richard Linklater put a quirky, sunny spin on assassin movies

The series, about a disgraced quarterback who sneaks onto another school’s football team, will stream on Hulu. It is titled Chad Powers, based on a character donned by football player Eli Manning on an episode of ESPN+’s Eli’s Places.

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers,” the show’s official description reads, as reported by Variety.

In addition to co-creating the show and co-writing the pilot, Powell will also executive produce under his banner Barnstorm Productions.

ALSO READ
‘Twisters’ trailer: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones attempt to tame twin tornadoes

Michael Waldron created the hit superhero series Loki and the wrestling drama Heels. He is also known for his writing work on Rick and Morty.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.