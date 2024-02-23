Glen Powell to headline Hulu comedy series ‘Chad Powers’

February 23, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone but You) will star in a college football comedy series that he has co-created with Michael Waldron.

The series, about a disgraced quarterback who sneaks onto another school’s football team, will stream on Hulu. It is titled Chad Powers, based on a character donned by football player Eli Manning on an episode of ESPN+’s Eli’s Places.

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers,” the show’s official description reads, as reported by Variety.

In addition to co-creating the show and co-writing the pilot, Powell will also executive produce under his banner Barnstorm Productions.

Michael Waldron created the hit superhero series Loki and the wrestling drama Heels. He is also known for his writing work on Rick and Morty.