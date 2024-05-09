Glen Powell, Laura Dern and Anthony Mackie to star in legal drama, ‘Monstanto’

Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, and Laura Dern are gearing up to headline Monsanto, a legal drama directed by John Lee Hancock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which will be presented at the Cannes Film Market for international sales by Rocket Science, follows the true story of attorney Brent Wisner (played by Powell), who takes on chemical giant Monsanto in a high-stakes legal battle.

Alongside Powell, Mackie portrays Dewayne “Lee” Johnson, a groundskeeper who suffers health issues after using Monsanto’s Roundup product. Dern will play Monsanto’s chief toxicologist.

Produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick through HyperObject Industries, Monsanto looks to explore themes of corporate accountability and individual resilience.

“These days stories about the ‘little guy’ taking on huge institutions seem few and far between, both in real life and on the big screen. So, when a story as riveting and inspiring as this one shows up on our desks we get excited. Why? Because people love and need these movies. They always have and always will. Erin Brockovich, Silkwood, It’s a Wonderful Life, Spotlight, 12 Angry Men, Moneyball, Norma Rae… I legitimately think I can list 200 wildly successful and beloved films about real people standing up against overwhelming odds with only fairness and truth on their side. So, let’s make number 201”, ” said McKay in a statement.

Powell, known for his recent success in Anyone But You, continues his rise in Hocllywood, with upcoming projects including Hit Man for Netflix and Twisters for Universal. Mackie is best known for his role as Sam Wilson/The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, while Dern brings her Oscar-winning talent on board following roles in Marriage Story and Big Little Lies.

