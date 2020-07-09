‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing, feared drowned at California lake

Actress Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show “Glee,” was missing and feared drowned on Wednesday at Lake Piru, California, authorities said.
Ventura County Sheriff's office said late on Wednesday it had identified the missing person as Naya Rivera and a search and rescue operation would continue in the morning.
Rivera, 33, had rented a boat in the early afternoon along with her four-year-old son, CBS Los Angeles reported, citing the sheriff's department.
Her child was found alone in the boat about three hours later by an another boater, but was said to be unharmed, the report said.
The child told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat, it added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath