'Gladiator' sequel set for November 2024 release

February 04, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

‘Aftersun’ star Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star in the movie

PTI

Paul Mescal is set to play the lead role in the sequel

Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel will arrive in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Pictures announced the release date for the upcoming movie on Friday.

'Aftersun' movie review: Charlotte Wells' stunning debut is a quiet rumination of the lost daughter

"Aftersun" star Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star in the movie.

The untitled sequel will be produced by Scott, his Scott Free Productions president Michael Pruss, Red Wagon Entertainment’s Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher.

David Scarpa will write the script.

“Gladiator”, which released in 2000, starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Mescal will essay the role of Lucius, the son of Maximus’ lover Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen), in the sequel.

Mescal is nominated for the best actor Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards for his performance as a young troubled father in indie movie "Aftersun".

