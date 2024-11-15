‘Gladiator II’ movie review: Denzel Washington owns the arena 

There is a shark in the Colosseum! That is one of the biggest takeaways from Gladiator II, Ridley Scott’s sequel to his 2000 blockbuster and Academy Award darling. Even though comparisons are odious, we are forced to go there and Gladiator II does look like something of a shadow beside the brute force charisma of the original.

The title sequence with some jolly animation reminds us of key shots from the original, including the demented Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) sticking his tongue out and Maximus’ (Russell Crowe) hands brushing the stalks of wheat of his home. It also serves as a foreshadowing of the movie to come, which echoes the original in dialogue and scenes.

We are told that it is 15 years since the death of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, who had a dream of returning Rome to its people. That dream lies in ashes with corruption and greed running rampant in Rome. In Numidia, a man, Hanno (Paul Mescal), tends the land with his wife Arishat (Yuval Gonen). A Roman army led by Acacius (Pedro Pascal) attacks Hanno’s home town.

Gladiator II (English) Director: Ridley Scott Cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington Run-time: 148 minutes Storyline: A man loses his wife to a conquering Roman army and swears revenge by becoming a gladiator

Despite a brave fight by the Numidians, the Romans are victorious, Arishat killed and Hanno enslaved. Showing keen fighting skills, which include biting a baboon, Hanno catches the eye of gladiator owner Macrinus (Denzel Washington). And so it is on to Rome for more gladiatorial battles, power struggles, coups and counter coups, lots of blood, rhinos and that jolly shark swimming busily in the flooded arena for a splash of verisimilitude in the recreation of a naval skirmish.

Along the way Hanno realises his destiny as he quotes Virgil. He remembers he is Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen reprises her role), the daughter of Marcus Aurelius. Lucilla sent him away to Numidia to protect him. That he is also the son of Maximus is a bit of a shock considering how the first movie was driven by Maximus’ need for revenge for Commodus’ destruction of his family.

The plot is choppy and the dialogue does not make too much sense. The illogical plot jumps would require a whole new level of acting to lend credence to the characters. The battles are enjoyable, though, and bloody in the manner of all epics post Game of Thrones as are the effects.

As far as acting goes, Washington has the most fun as the slave turned gladiator owner/arms dealer with dreams of ruling Rome. He wears his flamboyant costumes and jewellery with enviable panache — that gold chain and cloak are so lit. The evil twin emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) are the mandatory camp. Pascal as the decent general weary of his emperors’ blood lust looks slightly lost as does Mescal whose character seems to change purpose from one scene to the next — he wants to kill the general and then he wants to save him, he hates Rome and then he wants to save the republic.

The costumes are lovely but the production design is not as immersive as expected from Scott. The recreation of ancient Rome is half-hearted and one is constantly dragged out of the picture looking for Black Adder (Tim McInnerny, Percy from the show, plays a senator addicted to gambling) or the pirates from Asterix comics to swing by the frame. In the final count, while the battles and arena clashes are halfway thrilling, and Washington swishes through scenes like the consummate professional he is, Gladiator II is let down by lackadaisical execution.

Gladiator II is currently running in theatres

