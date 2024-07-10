‘Gladiator 2’ trailer: Paul Mescal carries forward Maximus’s legacy in Ridley Scott’s epic sequel

The trailer of Ridley Scott's upcoming Gladiator 2, a follow up to his 2000 hit, has been unveiled. Scheduled for release on November 22, the film features Paul Mescal in the lead role as a grown-up Lucius, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in the original film

The story follows Lucius, who was portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film, living in the northern African region of Numidia where he was earlier sent by his mother Lucilla to stay away from the reach of the Roman Empire. However, the ongoing events make him return to Rome as a gladiator.

The story is set two decades after the events of the Russell Crowe-led movie. The 28-year-old Normal People breakout star, Mescal said he is excited for the project.

"I’m so excited to present the first official trailer of Gladiator II. With visionary director, Ridley Scott at the helm, Gladiator II promises to deliver the biggest action sequences ever put to film. Enjoy this first look and we truly can’t wait to see you in cinemas this November."

It also stars Pedro Pascal alongside Mescal with Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Nielsen, and Denzel Washington rounding off the cast of the film.

The sequel comes 24 years after the release of the first film Gladiator which starred Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, and Oliver Reed in the lead. It was helmed by Scott and released on September 1, 2000.

The film was a massive success and won five Oscars out of 11 nominations. Besides the Academy Awards, Gladiator won several BAFTA awards and two Golden Globes.

Prior to the release of the trailer, Paramount Pictures shared the first poster as well as first look stills from the film.

Gladiator 2 is slated to release on November 15.