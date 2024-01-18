ADVERTISEMENT

‘Girls Will Be Girls’: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s maiden production set for Sundance premiere, trailer out

January 18, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi star as mother and daughter in this coming-of-age story set around a boarding school in a Himalayan hill town

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Girls Will Be Girls’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to present their maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls, at the Sundance Film Festival 2024. The film, which is contending in the World Dramatic Cinema category, will be screened in Park City, Utah in the United States on January 20.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls is set around a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. The storyline follows the rebellious awakening of a 16-year-old girl played by Preeti Panigrahi, as well as the unfulfilled coming-of-age of her mother played by Kani Kusruti. Jitin Gulati and Kesav Binoy Kiron also feature in the film’s cast.

Richa and Ali, who are are couple, have left for Utah to attend the film’s premiere.

Talking about the film, Richa Chadha said in a statement, “Getting m through in such a competitive cinema festival is itself a big deal. I have high hopes from Shuchi as a director and the rank newcomers as actors.”

Ali Fazal added, “As new founders, we’re exploring new worlds through new stories. Sundance happens to be the greatest step one into the next worlds to be discovered by us hopefully soon. I am thrilled that we get to share our creation with the world.”

