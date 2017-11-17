Girls uninterrupted

Usually film festivals are a time when you watch a variety of films with different protagonists from around the world. But in the one I attended recently, I did the same – but with one crucial difference – I saw films with only female protagonists. I was overjoyed, overwhelmed and bowled over by the number and the kind of subjects, characters, stories and filmmakers’ perspective that I got to witness. It was like watching Queen, Pink,Kahaani,Dangal,Lipstick Under My Burkha and Simran in a span of one week. And like a thirsty traveller deprived of watching the lives of women being depicted on the big screen, I drank all of them in one wholesome gulp. I drowned in their sorrows and jumped at their joys. I was not disappointed.

The film that kicked-off this viewing experiment was Polish filmmaker Agniezka Holland’s taut moral thriller, Spoor. Janina Duszejko, a retired construction engineer, is the protagonist of the film. She likes to be called by her surname: Duszejko.

Odd ones

Throughout the film we see her correcting several men who call her either by her first name or mispronounce her surname. She will have none of it: she makes it a point to correct them every time. She’s a single woman who lives in a cottage with her two dogs and is deeply connected with the wilderness that surrounds her. When the common and cruel practice of hunting in her locality reaches her doorstep, Duszejko is forced to take action and there’s no stopping her. Holland’s film won the Silver Bear at the 67th Berlinale this year and deservedly so.

The documentary Chavela is based on the eponymous singer-songwriter Chavela Vargas from Mexico who sang the traditional ranchera music in her unique voice. Famous as painter Frida Kahlo’s ex-lover, she did not dress or look sexy like the other female singers of the time. She preferred to wear pants and a characteristic red poncho on stage instead. Since the ranchera music was about love from a male perspective, her songs talked openly about loving women and were usually about losing that love. Although she did not publicly acknowledge her homosexuality, she made it evident that she will play by her rules right till the end of her life at ripe old age of 93 in 2012.

Women like Duszejko and Chavela are the odd women, the “difficult women” who are chosen by talented filmmakers as their subjects. They stand out from the crowd for their passionate beliefs. For Duszejko, it’s the love of the environment and animals, for Chavela, of music and women. But these odd women are in good company and are definitely the toast of filmmakers from across the world.

Passionate journeys

In several other films screened at the festival, women played central characters, not afraid to be their quirky, individual selves at the cost of being rejected, unloved or labeled crazy. In fact, being labeled crazy is part of the territory when a woman has an independent voice that she will passionately defend. Their journey is theirs alone and no one else can influence them in the (good or bad) decisions they make along the way.

Take for example the film April’s Daughter by Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco — which played in Un Certain Regard at this year’s Cannes Festival and won the jury prize. It’s a flawed but dispassionate take on the extremities that the maternal instinct can take. Valeria is April’s 17-year-old daughter. She is in the last trimester of pregnancy when her divorced, yoga-practicing and seemingly helpful mother visits her. Initially she is supportive of her daughter who lives in the Mexican seaside resort of Puerto Vallarta. In a bizarre series of events, April adopts Valeria’s daughter without her consent and sets up a faux-family with the new baby and her daughter’s boyfriend Mateo. The film depicts women as strong-headed, unapologetic and passionate — even when their actions seem misguided and bordering on evil.

The film, Scary Mother by Ana Urushadze was also screened at the festival. Set in Georgia, Estonia, it is a surreal and scathing depiction of what happens to women when their art is hedged in by the demands of motherhood and wifely duties. The protagonist is a 50-year-old woman who decides to finally write her novel against the wishes of her family. When the family discovers that they are part of her novel and not shown in a favorable light, they proceed to act like dictators – they burn into ashes (what they think is) the only copy of the novel. The central character, Manana follows her art, teaming up with her only ally — her agent who firmly believes in her talent.

In solidarity

The theme of an ally — usually a male one — is another common thread, which I discovered in many of these films. A film called Félicité depicts the life of a Congolese nightclub singer and shows how a strong and independent female artist can be isolated. When she finds herself in trouble, a fan comes to her aid at various critical junctures. He’s an ally that respects the protagonist and understands her in the face of resistance.

Tunisian film Beauty and the Dogs is frighteningly similar to the Indian reality in terms of the experience of a rape survivor. In this film too, a sensitive and righteous male ally goads the character on to fight for her right to justice. Based on a real incident in Tunisia, the film translates the fear, helplessness and ultimately the grit of the female protagonist with depth and nuance. By narrating one night in the life of a rape survivor, the film critiques the system that actively perpetuates violence against women and also keeps it under wraps. Every time the protagonist Mariam, goes to the hospital or police to have her case registered, she is shaken by their apathy and the active menace displayed by the cops and the hospital. The film’s last shot tracks Mariam, she is clad in the veil that is supposed to cover her, but she wears it like a superhero’s cape instead. We know then, that she will be back for justice.

Out of the ordinary

Thelma is a film that is about a woman who has actual supernatural powers. Termed as a dark, psychological thriller, the film follows the life of a college student as she struggles with fitting in to her new life. She is the quintessential odd girl in a new class. Brought up in a conservative Christian household, Thelma quickly discovers the joys of freedom and choice. As soon as she feels her powers combined with an overwhelming sexual desire for another classmate, Thelma also suffers from an extreme form of a seizure. Unable to reconcile the conflict and on the brink of breakdown, she heads back for the comfort of home. At home afraid of Thelma’s power, her parents sedate her into a vegetative state.

At one point, she asks her father, “Dad, why can’t I just be myself?” and here she speaks for a lot of women who are told who to love, what to wear and when to come home. Finally, unable to bear the mindless condition, Thelma fights back to come back to her ‘normal’ self. In the last few scenes we see her reclaiming her “evil” powers to heal and live according to her own terms. Her life becomes a metaphor for the powers that we keep hidden within us, just waiting to be unleashed into the world.

Falling in the cracks

When it comes to love stories, women have often played the object of another’s affection — with little insight on what is really going on in their minds. For example, mainstream Hindi films like Love Aaj Kal, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Tamaasha and Meri Pyaari Bindu. The woman is the object of desire or the passive lover who waits for the hero to “realize” that they are in love. What happens in between? What about the frustration of rejection and heartache while they are supposed to be the docile and nurturing partner? We never know because it’s not the narrative (male, straight) filmmakers choose to show us.

Three films – Hong Sangsoo’s On the Beach at Night Alone, Claire Denis’ film Bright Sunshine In starring Juliette Binoche and Oh! Lucy by Atsuko Hirayanagi – were all about different women searching or mourning love. The protagonists in these films know what they want and pursue it with vigour. They are agents of action, even while they recuperate from a love gone wrong or try multiple relationships to find love. They are desperate and humiliated, but they feel like you and me and not some “perfect” imaginary woman in the minds of the (predominantly) male artist in mainstream cinema.