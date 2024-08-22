Girish Kasaravalli to talk on new possibilities in cinema in Shivamogga on August 24

Award-winning film director Girish Kasaravalli will talk on new possibilities in cinema at Friends Centre Hall, National Commerce College campus in Shivamogga at 5.30 p.m on August 24.

Bahumukhi, a group of people interested in art, literature, and film in Shivamogga, has organised the lecture.

Kasaravalli is an award-winning filmmaker. So far, he has won 14 national awards for his films. His Ghatashradha, Tabarana Kathe, Thayi Saheba and Dveepa won the best feature film awards. His films have been screened at many national and international film festivals.

The organisers of the event have invited people interested in films and filmmaking to attend the programme and listen to Kasaravalli’s insights.