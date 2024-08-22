GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girish Kasaravalli to talk on new possibilities in cinema in Shivamogga on August 24

Girish Kasaravalli has won 14 national awards for his films

Published - August 22, 2024 03:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Film director Girish Kasaravalli and Sumana Kittur at Book Brahma Literature Festival 2024 in Bengaluru.

Film director Girish Kasaravalli and Sumana Kittur at Book Brahma Literature Festival 2024 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Award-winning film director Girish Kasaravalli will talk on new possibilities in cinema at Friends Centre Hall, National Commerce College campus in Shivamogga at 5.30 p.m on August 24.

Bahumukhi, a group of people interested in art, literature, and film in Shivamogga, has organised the lecture.

Kasaravalli is an award-winning filmmaker. So far, he has won 14 national awards for his films. His Ghatashradha, Tabarana Kathe, Thayi Saheba and Dveepa won the best feature film awards. His films have been screened at many national and international film festivals.

The organisers of the event have invited people interested in films and filmmaking to attend the programme and listen to Kasaravalli’s insights.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.