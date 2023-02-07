ADVERTISEMENT

Gillian Anderson to star in Netflix’s Prince Andrew interview film ‘Scoop’

February 07, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Gillian Anderson is set to play former BBC news anchor Emily Maitlis

The Hindu Bureau

Gillian Anderson. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Adapted from Sam McAlister’s book Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, the Netflix movie titled ‘Scoop’ featuring Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Rufus Sewell Board is about Prince Andrew’s disastrous ‘Newsnight’ interview that aired on BBC.

Following the broadcast of the interview, a slew of businesses distanced themselves from organisations and charities associated with the prince and he was banned from appearing in public with the royals and stripped of his patronages. He was also prohibited from using the honorific “His Royal Highness.”

Emmy and BAFTA winner Philip Martin is set to direct the project

Netflix has revealed that it has cast Gillian Anderson to play former BBC news anchor Emily Maitlis.

