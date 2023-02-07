HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gillian Anderson to star in Netflix’s Prince Andrew interview film ‘Scoop’

Gillian Anderson is set to play former BBC news anchor Emily Maitlis

February 07, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gillian Anderson.

Gillian Anderson. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Adapted from Sam McAlister’s book Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, the Netflix movie titled ‘Scoop’ featuring Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Rufus Sewell Board is about Prince Andrew’s disastrous ‘Newsnight’ interview that aired on BBC.

Following the broadcast of the interview, a slew of businesses distanced themselves from organisations and charities associated with the prince and he was banned from appearing in public with the royals and stripped of his patronages. He was also prohibited from using the honorific “His Royal Highness.”

Emmy and BAFTA winner Philip Martin is set to direct the project

Netflix has revealed that it has cast Gillian Anderson to play former BBC news anchor Emily Maitlis.

Related Topics

English cinema / cinema / United Kingdom

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.