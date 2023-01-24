ADVERTISEMENT

Giancarlo Esposito on board Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

January 24, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

The film stars Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, and Shia LaBeouf in the lead

PTI

Giancarlo Esposito | Photo Credit: Reuters

Actor Giancarlo Esposito is the latest addition to the all-star cast of Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming feature Megalopolis.

Esposito, known for playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad series and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, joins Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf.

The movie also features Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter, Dustin Hoffman, DB Sweeney, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Bailey Ives, Grace Vanderwaal, and James Remar.

Coppola has penned the script. The film is currently being shot in Atlanta and New York.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and dangerous love," the plotline reads.

Esposito currently stars in Netflix’s heist drama series Kaleidoscopeand plays Adam Clayton Powell Jr in the third season of the MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem. He will be returning as Gideon for the third season of The Mandalorianin March.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US