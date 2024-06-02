ADVERTISEMENT

Giancarlo Esposito joins cast of 'Captain America: Brave New World' as reshoots commence

Published - June 02, 2024 01:35 pm IST

The 22-day shoot, set in Atlanta, looks to inject new vigour into the political action thriller helmed by director Julius Onah

ANI

Giancarlo Esposito | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World embarks on a new journey as it commences reshoots, unveiling fresh mysteries and introducing a compelling new character. Giancarlo Esposito, best known from Breaking Bad, The Boys and The Mandalorian, joins the already star-studded ensemble in yet another villainous role, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The 22-day shoot, set in Atlanta, looks to inject new vigour into the political action thriller helmed by director Julius Onah. Reports reveal that among the enhancements are additional action sequences, hinting at intensified excitement and suspense for fans eagerly awaiting the film's release. Brave New World has weathered its share of challenges, navigating through the tumult of industry strikes and production delays.

However, with principal photography wrapped and post-production in progress, Marvel's strategic reshoots aim to fine-tune the narrative and incorporate feedback garnered from test screenings.

Matthew Orton, acclaimed for his work on Marvel's Moon Knight, joins the team to integrate fresh elements into the storyline. Despite earlier reports of multiple reshoots, this session appears to be the sole one - a focused effort to enhance the film's impact.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige assures fans of a grounded action film, reminiscent of the tone set by Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez and Rosa Salazar.

