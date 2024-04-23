ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ actor McKenna Grace to star in ‘Everything I Never Did’

April 23, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The film will be directed by Australian director Jeremy Sims from a screenplay by D J McPherson and Scott Taylor

PTI

Mckenna Grace attends the photocall for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” at Claridge’s Hotel on March 21, 2024, in London, England | Photo Credit: JOE MAHER

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actor Mckenna Grace is set to headline Everything I Never Did, an upcoming young adult love story.

Australian director Jeremy Sims will direct the movie from a screenplay by D J McPherson and Scott Taylor, reported Variety.

According to the producers, Everything I Never Did tells the story of troubled teen Liam Black and Jenna Reid (Grace), a "seriously ill girl, who together embark on a transformative journey of living and loving in the face of adversity.”

Ernie Hudson on the future of ‘Ghostbusters’: I’d love to see ghostbusting happen in India

The bittersweet love story "throws away cliches and sparks with originality, spontaneity, and surprise”, they added.

The film will be produced by Spencer McLaren of Aspect Entertainment, alongside McPherson and Jack Christian under their newly-launched production banner Filmology Features.

Grace started out as a child actor, appearing in shows such as Crash & Bernstein, The Young and the Restless and films like Gifted, I, Tonya, Troop Zero and Captain Marvel.

She was most recently seen in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which was a sequel to her 2021 movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The film, which was released in the US on March 22, is set to hit Indian theatres this Friday.

