‘Ghost’ first glimpse: Shivarajkumar plays the ‘original’ gangster

July 12, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

The first glimpse of Shivarajkumar’s Ghost is out. Directed by M G Srinivas, the Kannada film (dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under his banner Sandesh Productions.

The video begins with a bunch of armed men rushing to capture Shivarajkumar’s character, who is supposed to be a most-wanted man. The actor is seen eating the much-loved street food pani puri in an abandoned place when the armed men arrive to nab him.

Lighting a cigarette, Shivarajkumar warns them that he is “the original gangster” and he has “scared more people with his eyes than how many they have scared with their guns.” Arjun Janya is the film’s music composer.

The film is set to release during Dasara. Shivarajkumar is working on a slew of films, including Arjun Janya’s 45 along with Upendra and Raj B Shetty, Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Damanaka, untitled films with Ram Dhulipudi, Kotresh and KS Ravikumar, Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal , and IV Returns, a sequel to his 1989 cop film Inspector Vikram.

