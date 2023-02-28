February 28, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

Actor Saiyami Kher will essay the role of a para athlete in R Balki’s Ghoomer. The film, pegged as an inspiring sport drama, stars Saiyami as a cricket prodigy. Abhishek Bachchan portrays the role of her coach.

Ghoomer is loosely inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

Saiyami, who grew up playing cricket, said in a statement, “I play the role of a left-handed bowler in Ghoomer and, for me, in real life, I am a right-handed player. I could never actually step into the shoes of a real life para athlete, but even small hurdles I had to overcome being an athlete myself, reminded me of things we take for granted.”

On her preparation and shooting process for Ghoomer, Saiyami shares, “Preparing and filming for Ghoomer opened my eyes in a way that I never thought would happen going into it. It was a physically and emotionally challenging time, but my struggles were minuscule when compared to those heroes who make our country proud by participating in so many sports as para athletes.”

Currently in post-production, Ghoomer is expected to release in 2023. The film also Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi. R Balki has co-written the film along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani.