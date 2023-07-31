‘Ghoomer’: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s first look motion poster out

July 31, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

Makers of the upcoming drama film Ghoomer on Monday unveiled the first look motion poster of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan shared the motion poster.

Ghoomer portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek. Helmed by R Balki, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18.

Ghoomer also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). It will be screened on August 12 at Hoyts, Docklands.

Excited about the film's premiere at IFFM, Abhishek and Balki in a joint statement said, "It's indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into an advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. It is a tribute to the sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It's only fitting for a film that believes that 'Sport makes life worth living' to be launched in the sport capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer."

Saiyami added, "I am thrilled and extremely honoured that Ghoomer will be the opening film at IFFM. This is a film very very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I'm so glad it's finally come true. For me, this film is much beyond the sport. It's a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Feels extra special that people will be watching this film at IFFM for the first time. Couldn't have asked for anything better coming to the land of the great Shane Warne to showcase our film."

