‘Ghilli’ actor Maran dies of COVID-19

Maran and Vijay during their time working in ‘Ghilli’

12 May 2021 14:12 IST

The actor, best known for playing a key role in Vijay-starrer ‘Ghilli’, has reportedly died of the novel coronavirus

Tamil actor Maaran, who was admitted in the Chengalpet Government Hospital, Chennai, after testing positive for COVID-19, has reportedly died this morning. Reports state that his mortal remains will be cremated by Greater Chennai Corporation.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Best known for playing a supporting role in Vijay’s Ghilli, Maaran has appeared in a number of films including Thalainagaram, Dishoom and Vettaikaran to mention a few.

Advertising

Advertising

Fans may recall Maaran’s role as a henchman in the comedic scenes of Thalainagaram, in which he shared screen with Vadivelu, who played Naai Sekar.