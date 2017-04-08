A proud moment for Ghibran

Composer Ghibran will compose music in the upcoming Tamil film Aramm. For this, he will collaborate with The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, an Oscar-nominated orchestra. It is a classical orchestra, predominantly composed of Czech classical, jazz and guest musicians. The orchestra is one of the most recorded and respected.

Aramm deals with real civic issues, and the film’s orchestral score is guaranteed high standards for the film’s worldwide première. Ghibran has decided to involve the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra as there is a need to raising the standards of Tamil movies, and this can take Aramm to a wider spectrum of the audience, says a press release.

Aramm, starring Nayanthara, is directed by Gopi Nainar.