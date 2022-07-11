'Ghar Waapsi' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22; trailer out

The family drama is headlined by Vishal Vashishtha

A still from the series | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar/YouTube

Family drama Ghar Waapsi will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22, the streamer announced on Monday.

Ghar Waapsi follows Shekhar, played by Vishal Vashishtha, who returns to his hometown Indore after he is fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru, but keeps it a secret from his family.

Disney+ Hotstar also released a trailer of the show while announcing the release date.

A Dice Media creation, the show also stars veteran actors Atul Shrivastava and Vibha Chibber.