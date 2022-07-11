Movies

'Ghar Waapsi' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22; trailer out

A still from the series

A still from the series | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar/YouTube

Family drama Ghar Waapsi will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22, the streamer announced on Monday.

Ghar Waapsi follows Shekhar, played by Vishal Vashishtha, who returns to his hometown Indore after he is fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru, but keeps it a secret from his family.

Disney+ Hotstar also released a trailer of the show while announcing the release date.

A Dice Media creation, the show also stars veteran actors Atul Shrivastava and Vibha Chibber.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Hindi cinema
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2022 5:11:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/ghar-waapsi-to-premiere-on-disney-hotstar-on-july-22-trailer-out/article65626911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY