'Ghar Waapsi' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22; trailer out
The family drama is headlined by Vishal Vashishtha
Family drama Ghar Waapsi will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22, the streamer announced on Monday.
Ghar Waapsi follows Shekhar, played by Vishal Vashishtha, who returns to his hometown Indore after he is fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru, but keeps it a secret from his family.
Disney+ Hotstar also released a trailer of the show while announcing the release date.
A Dice Media creation, the show also stars veteran actors Atul Shrivastava and Vibha Chibber.
